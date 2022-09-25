WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

256 PM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Upshur, southern Morris, southeastern Titus and central Camp Counties

through 330 PM CDT...

At 256 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cason, or near Mount Pleasant, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Cason, Midway,

Roeder, Harvard, Lafayette, Center Point and Holly Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3318 9484 3292 9465 3291 9466 3281 9495

3311 9503

TIME...MOT...LOC 1956Z 338DEG 16KT 3309 9491

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hunt,

northeastern Kaufman, northwestern Van Zandt and Rains Counties

through 345 PM CDT...

At 257 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles east of Emory to 7 miles west of

Quinlan. Movement was south at 15 mph.

Terrell, Wills Point, Grand Saline, Edgewood, Quinlan, Emory, and

surrounding areas.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 499 and 517.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Lake Tawakoni, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3261 9561 3263 9630 3294 9630 3296 9566

3272 9564 3272 9563

TIME...MOT...LOC 1957Z 012DEG 15KT 3289 9564 3287 9625

