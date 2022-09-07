WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

540 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Sabine Parish

in northwestern Louisiana and eastern Sabine Counties through 615 PM

CDT...

At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Many to near Rosepine. Movement was west at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Milam, Many, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Fairmount and Columbus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near lower Toldedo Bend Reservior, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3118 9360 3117 9372 3149 9383 3163 9345

3136 9335 3136 9339 3128 9344 3128 9353

3125 9354 3124 9356 3123 9354 3122 9355

3120 9354 3119 9355 3117 9358

TIME...MOT...LOC 2239Z 076DEG 12KT 3155 9350 3099 9330

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather