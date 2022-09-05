WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

741 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Harrison County through 815 PM CDT...

At 740 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Marshall, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Marshall and Darco.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3239 9443 3251 9446 3258 9434 3241 9431

TIME...MOT...LOC 0040Z 246DEG 6KT 3247 9440

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PARKER AND

NORTHEASTERN HOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However

small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather