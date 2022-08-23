WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

948 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following bayou in Texas...

Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass

Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.5 feet.

- Forecast...The Black Cypress Bayou is expected to rise to a

crest of 12.5 feet Thursday morning.

