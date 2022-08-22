WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas... Southwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas... * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1030 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Winona, or 13 miles west of Gladewater, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. At 930 AM, law enforcement confirmed a tornado on the ground at Winona High School, moving northeast. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near... Big Sandy around 1040 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pritchett and Winona. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather