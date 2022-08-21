WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

600 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marion,

northwestern Cass, south central Bowie, northeastern Upshur, Morris,

southeastern Titus and eastern Camp Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Jenkins, or 14 miles east of Pittsburg, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Naples, Ore City,

Maud, Omaha, Cason, Jenkins, Rocky Branch, Cedar Springs, Avinger,

Douglassville, Marietta, Holly Springs, Red Hill, Lafayette, Center

Point and Bryans Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3274 9479 3299 9502 3342 9438 3319 9414

TIME...MOT...LOC 2259Z 234DEG 30KT 3298 9471

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather