WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Shreveport LA 453 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Red River, Union and Webster. In northeast Texas, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional heavy rainfall may continue beyond Monday. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather