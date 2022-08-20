WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

453 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caddo

Parish in northwestern Louisiana and eastern Panola Counties through

530 PM CDT...

At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Carthage, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Carthage, Greenwood, Deberry, Midyett, Deadwood, Front and Spring

Ridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3204 9418 3217 9433 3238 9413 3239 9404

3248 9404 3230 9383 3228 9386 3226 9386

3219 9395 3220 9404 3213 9404

TIME...MOT...LOC 2153Z 225DEG 14KT 3217 9420

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

