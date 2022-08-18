WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Angelina County in eastern Texas... Southeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas... * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Homer, Clawson, Redland, Central and Shawnee. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather