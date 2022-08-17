WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

713 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith

County through 745 PM CDT...

At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tyler, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Tyler, Whitehouse and New Chapel Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3245 9521 3230 9498 3230 9499 3214 9520

3234 9533

TIME...MOT...LOC 0012Z 316DEG 11KT 3237 9523

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Parker

At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cool, or 9 miles southeast of Mineral Wells, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

Weatherford, Cool and Millsap.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 391 and 405.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3282 9801 3283 9781 3263 9782 3263 9806

TIME...MOT...LOC 0013Z 006DEG 6KT 3275 9793

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern

Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine

Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of Huntington to 6 miles east of

Etoile. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

LAT...LON 3104 9449 3107 9458 3107 9459 3109 9462

3109 9464 3110 9465 3109 9466 3110 9469

3117 9471 3148 9429 3118 9404 3109 9417

3104 9444 3103 9447

TIME...MOT...LOC 0014Z 336DEG 21KT 3117 9462 3138 9433

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Johnson

and northern Hill Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Keene, moving south at 5 mph.

Cleburne, Keene, Alvarado and Grandview.

This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 11 and 27.

LAT...LON 3243 9735 3243 9713 3220 9710 3220 9737

TIME...MOT...LOC 0015Z 006DEG 6KT 3233 9726

