WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 615 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Smith, southern Wood and southwestern Upshur Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Rosewood to Mineola. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mineola, Lindale, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Hoard, Hainesville, Winona and Red Springs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3272 9559 3274 9508 3248 9506 3253 9559 TIME...MOT...LOC 2314Z 001DEG 10KT 3270 9518 3267 9551 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hudspeth and southeastern El Paso Counties through 545 PM MDT... At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fabens, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. unsecured objects. Mission Valley, Tornillo, Clint, Fabens, Horizon City, Indian Cliffs Ranch, San Elizario, Socorro, Sparks, Colonia del Paso and Dairyland. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 38 and 59. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded LAT...LON 3140 10609 3142 10610 3142 10613 3148 10622 3154 10625 3157 10628 3162 10630 3169 10635 3171 10637 3157 10596 3139 10602 TIME...MOT...LOC 2315Z 107DEG 33KT 3152 10613 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH