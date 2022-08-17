WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

234 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith

County through 315 PM CDT...

At 234 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tyler, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Tyler, Whitehouse and New Chapel Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3249 9535 3236 9504 3214 9523 3234 9545

3237 9545

TIME...MOT...LOC 1934Z 306DEG 7KT 3238 9534

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

