SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

649 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cass,

southwestern Bowie and northeastern Morris Counties through 730 PM

CDT...

At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Naples, or 16 miles southwest of New Boston, moving northwest at 5

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Cass,

southwestern Bowie and northeastern Morris Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3326 9449 3319 9458 3331 9475 3341 9463

TIME...MOT...LOC 2349Z 137DEG 6KT 3327 9459

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

