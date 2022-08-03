WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on your elderly relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing whenever possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT * WHAT...Mountains...Temperatures up to 99 expected. Central Brewster County...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Chinati, Davis, Central Brewster, Chisos Basin, and Lower Brewster. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Scurry and Mitchell Counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather