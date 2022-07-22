WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

824 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caddo

Parish in northwestern Louisiana and eastern Panola Counties through

915 AM CDT...

At 823 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Deberry, or 15 miles northeast of Carthage, moving southwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Carthage, Deberry, Midyett, Deadwood and Front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near the very northern end of Toledo Bend, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3216 9438 3236 9419 3237 9415 3231 9397

3220 9401 3220 9404 3209 9404 3201 9407

TIME...MOT...LOC 1323Z 024DEG 12KT 3228 9411

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather