WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas... North central Shelby County in eastern Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joaquin, or 12 miles north of Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Logansport, Joaquin, Deadwood and Paxton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____