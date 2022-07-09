WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected.

* WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana,

southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and

east and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT

today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

