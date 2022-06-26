WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 803 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Miller and southeastern Bowie Counties through 830 PM CDT... At 802 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hooks, or 9 miles northwest of Wake Village, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Texarkana, Wake Village, Nash, Hooks, Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Leary and Red Bank. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3335 9394 3333 9440 3355 9433 3356 9413 3355 9412 3356 9412 3356 9407 3355 9407 3356 9402 TIME...MOT...LOC 0102Z 003DEG 15KT 3350 9425 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather