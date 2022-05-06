WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

804 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following river in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and

Angelina Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 945 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas.

* WHEN...From this Friday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 161.0 feet.

- Forecast...The lower Angelina River is expected to rise above

flood stage this Friday afternoon and continue rising to

161.6 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood stage is 161 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather