WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 6, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

402 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Cherokee County, Rusk County, Nacogdoches County,

Angelina County and San Augustine County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

