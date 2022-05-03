WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

404 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Franklin,

Wood and southwestern Camp Counties through 445 AM CDT...

At 403 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Sulphur Springs to 7 miles

southeast of Emory to Grand Saline. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Purley,

Hainesville, Golden, Forest Hill, Alba, Yantis, Perryville, Hopewell

and Cypress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3296 9531 3314 9530 3314 9513 3290 9514

3290 9515 3276 9515 3264 9516 3263 9551

3269 9560 3271 9561 3272 9564 3296 9567

TIME...MOT...LOC 0903Z 256DEG 38KT 3303 9570 3283 9566 3267 9569

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN VAN ZANDT AND EASTERN RAINS COUNTIES...

At 404 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

Emory, or 15 miles northwest of Mineola, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Grand Saline and Emory.

