SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas... Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma... Western Bowie County in northeastern Texas... Northern Titus County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas... * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 117 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Idabel to Wilkerson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... New Boston, Foreman, Boxelder, De Kalb, Winthrop, Arkinda, Dalby Springs, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Bokhoma, Almont, Moon, Spring Hill, Beaverdams, Harts Bluff, Lydia, Goodlake, Harris and Shinewell. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.