WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

856 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern McCurtain,

northern Franklin, northwestern Bowie and Red River Counties through

945 AM CDT...

At 856 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Raymond Gary State Park to near Cooper

Lake Park Doctors Creek. Movement was northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clarksville, Boxelder, Idabel, De Kalb, Bogata, Bagwell, Manchester,

Detroit, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Cerrogordo, Beaverdams, Lydia,

Goodlake, Goodwater, Shinewell, Woodland and Kanawha.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3388 9531 3387 9529 3389 9528 3397 9448

3345 9449 3338 9505 3340 9510 3339 9513

3337 9513 3335 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 1356Z 239DEG 55KT 3395 9524 3340 9559

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather