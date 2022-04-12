WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

858 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ANGELINA COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and

northeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN PANOLA...SOUTHERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES

AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES...

At 857 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Pinehill to 7 miles east of Grapeland, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Pinehill, Sacul, New Salem, Forest,

Douglass, Minden, Trawick, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw,

Chapman, Glenfawn, Fairplay, Brachfield, Linwood and Lilbert.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL ROBERTSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT

900 PM CDT...

The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado

Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a

tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central

Texas.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect

until 945PM CDT.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...WESTERN HARRISON...NORTHWESTERN PANOLA...

NORTHERN RUSK...EASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHEASTERN CAMP...GREGG AND

NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES...

At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of

Hughes Springs, or 25 miles southwest of Atlanta, moving northeast at

80 mph.

Longview, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Hallsville, Tatum, Ore City,

New London, Beckville, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Joinerville,

Turnertown, Cedar Springs, Lakeport, Easton, Rolling Meadows, Stewart

and Chalk Hill.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather