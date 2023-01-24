WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 339 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...A rain and snow mix is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Fisher, Haskell, Throckmorton, Jones, Shackelford, Nolan, Taylor, and Callahan Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather