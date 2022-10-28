WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coleman,

northwestern McCulloch and central Concho Counties through 400 AM

CDT...

At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

The Intersection Of Us-

83 And Ranch Road 765, or near Millersview, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Paint Rock, Gouldbusk, Lohn, Rockwood, Pear Valley, Doole, Ivie

Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Stacy, Waldrip, Salt Gap, Leaday,

Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134,

Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch-

Coleman County Line, The Intersection Of Us-

83 And Ranch Road 765, The Intersection Of Us-

83 And Ranch Road 1929, Whon and The Intersection Of Us-

87 And Ranch Road 2134.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3124 9934 3124 10008 3158 9991 3159 9929

TIME...MOT...LOC 0816Z 269DEG 27KT 3142 9983

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

