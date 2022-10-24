WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 711 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mason and southwestern San Saba Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mason, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mason, Cherokee, Art, Pontotoc, Fredonia, Sloan, Hedwigs Hill and Koockville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Texas. LAT...LON 3092 9867 3092 9896 3071 9897 3050 9927 3050 9929 3062 9943 3094 9915 3094 9909 3101 9910 3120 9893 3098 9858 TIME...MOT...LOC 0011Z 224DEG 52KT 3066 9927 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather