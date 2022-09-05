WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

420 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, Callahan.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen near

Clyde and western Callahan County.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Clyde, Baird, Putnam, Rowden, Eula, Dudley and Admiral.

- This includes the following highways...

Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 294 and 321.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

I-20 Frontage Roads west of Clyde, I-20 Frontage Roads near

Baird, I-20 Frontage Roads near Putnam, crossings along

County Road 249, County Road 244 crossing South Prong Pecan

Bayou, County Road 105 crossing Deadman Creek, crossings

along County Road 248, crossings along County Road 129,

County Road 279 crossing Kaiser Creek and County Road 244

crossing North Prong Pecan Bayou.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

