WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 355 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Coleman County through 500 PM CDT... At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Coleman, or near Silver Valley, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Novice, Silver Valley, Glen Cove, Goldsboro, Us-283 Near The Coleman- Callahan County Line, Lake Coleman and Hords Creek Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3187 9933 3187 9944 3179 9972 3208 9971 3208 9938 TIME...MOT...LOC 2055Z 076DEG 10KT 3198 9944 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather