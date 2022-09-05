WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 144 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Coleman, south central Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 142 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported a strong thunderstorm producing a funnel cloud near Lawn, moving southeast at 10 mph. These funnels in this environment should be shortlived and unlikely to produce significant damage. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Winters, Lawn, Novice, Hatchel, Crews, Bradshaw, Goldsboro, Lake Winters Lake and Ovalo. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3218 9999 3219 9976 3198 9954 3181 9995 TIME...MOT...LOC 1842Z 316DEG 10KT 3207 9978 LANDSPOUT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather