WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Angelo TX 600 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Crockett. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of North Central Crockett County - This includes the following Low Water Crossings... crossings along County Road 208 and Deer Canyon crossing Pecos River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. - At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Eastern Conroe, Cleveland, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Hardin, Plum Grove, North Cleveland, Woodloch, Dayton Lakes, Porter Heights, Tarkington Prairie, New Caney, Romayor, Moss Hill and Rye. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.