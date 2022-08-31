WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1141 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Haskell and Jones.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1140 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Stamford, Hamlin, Avoca, Sagerton and Tuxedo.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

CO Rd. 212 crossing California Creek, County Road 245

crossing California Creek, County Road 242 crossing Flag

Branch and crossings along County Road 141.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

