WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Angelo TX 406 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Crockett. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ozona, The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405, The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 290 and The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163. - This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 337 and 376. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather