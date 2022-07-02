WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 429 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Crockett County through 515 PM CDT... At 428 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Ft Lancaster, or 18 miles east of Sheffield. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ft Lancaster, The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 290 and The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 337 and 354. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3053 10167 3055 10165 3059 10166 3062 10166 3066 10172 3083 10159 3073 10135 3048 10149 TIME...MOT...LOC 2128Z 119DEG 4KT 3068 10152 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather