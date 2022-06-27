WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 700 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...A strong cluster of thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern McCulloch, eastern Menard and northwestern Mason Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms in northwestern Mason County near Hext, moving west at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds to 40 mph and pea size hail, along with dangerous lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hext, Calf Creek, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222 and Us-190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall could cause ponding of water on roads. LAT...LON 3097 9932 3079 9934 3077 9975 3104 9973 TIME...MOT...LOC 2357Z 093DEG 11KT 3089 9942 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather