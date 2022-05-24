WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

846 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jones

and Shackelford Counties through 930 PM CDT...

At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mccarty Lake, or near Albany, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Lueders, Moran, Fort Griffin, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Big Country

Baptist Assembly, Us-283 Near The Callahan-

Shackelford County Line and Us-180 Near The Shackelford-

Stephens County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3252 9910 3251 9949 3252 9962 3296 9962

3296 9909

TIME...MOT...LOC 0146Z 268DEG 44KT 3270 9936

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Williamson County in south central Texas...

Burnet County in south central Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluffton, or

7 miles northwest of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Georgetown, Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Bertram, Serenada,

Buchanan Dam, Leander, Liberty Hill, Florence, Inks Lake State

Park, Georgetown Dam, Watson, Oatmeal, Briggs, Sun City, Lake

Victor, Mahomet, Sunnylane and Longhorn Cavern State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN LLANO COUNTY...

At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluffton, or

near Buchanan Dam, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Lake Village, Castell, Field Creek, Baby

Head, Stolz, Lone Grove, Bluffton, Valley Spring and Tow.

