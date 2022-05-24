WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

706 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Crockett and southern Sutton Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles northeast of Juno, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

The Intersection Of Us-277 And Ranch Road 189 and Us-

277 Near The Sutton-Edwards County Line.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 407 and 424.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3029 10112 3048 10119 3060 10028 3029 10026

TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 261DEG 30KT 3040 10096

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Mills County in central Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest

of Goldthwaite, or 13 miles northeast of Algerita, moving east at

35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Goldthwaite around 725 PM CDT.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

Northwestern Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

Southern Reeves County in southwestern Texas...

Northeastern Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas...

Southeastern Crane County in western Texas...

Northern Terrell County in southwestern Texas...

Southwestern Upton County in western Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 706 PM CDT, a wall of blowing dust and strong winds was located

along a line extending from 12 miles south of Barhart to the I-

10/20 split near Kent, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 between mile markers 184 and 327.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 22.

Fort Stockton, Toyah, Sheffield, Balmorhea, Terrell County Gas Plant,

Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Iraan, Fort

Stockton-Pecos County Airport, Star Mountain, Bakersfield, Girvin,

Verhalen, Sierra Madera, Toyahvale, Firestone Test Track and Iraan

Municipal Airport.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

western Texas.

