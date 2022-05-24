WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

457 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tom Green

and southeastern Irion Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Knickerbocker, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Angelo, Knickerbocker, San Angelo State Park, O.c. Fisher

Reservoir, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Lake Nasworthy, Tankersley,

Goodfellow Air Force Base, Grape Creek and Us-67 Near The Irion-

Tom Green County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3117 10083 3160 10062 3144 10028 3109 10062

3109 10071

TIME...MOT...LOC 2156Z 218DEG 14KT 3118 10070

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTHWESTERN TOM GREEN COUNTIES...

At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of

Eldorado, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Eldorado around 520 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The

Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road 915 and The

Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT COUNTY

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SCHLEICHER AND NORTHWESTERN SUTTON COUNTIES...

At 458 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of

Sonora, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Sonora around 525 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

277 Near The Sutton-Schleicher County Line, I-10 Near The Crockett-

Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 380 and 409.

