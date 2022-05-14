WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

446 PM CDT Sat May 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern San

Saba County through 530 PM CDT...

At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bend, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bend, Chappel and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near the Colorado River and Colorado Bend State Park get

out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember,

lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm.

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by

lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water

in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3104 9874 3126 9861 3126 9857 3120 9857

3116 9850 3112 9855 3109 9853 3112 9849

3111 9846 3109 9847 3108 9846 3106 9849

3103 9844 3101 9846 3099 9844

TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 011DEG 5KT 3118 9852

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Lampasas County in central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bend, or 14

miles southeast of San Saba, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Lampasas County.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

