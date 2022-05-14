WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Schleicher County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Menard County in west central Texas...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 157 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Camp Sol

Mayer, or near Fort Mckavett, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Schleicher and southwestern Menard Counties, including

the following locations... Camp Sol Mayer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

