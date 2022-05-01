WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

736 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Coke,

northeastern Tom Green and southwestern Runnels Counties through 800

PM CDT...

At 735 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

O.c. Fisher Reservoir, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Angelo, Miles, Orient, San Angelo State Park, O.c. Fisher

Reservoir, Lake Nasworthy, Harriet, Tennyson, Grape Creek and

Goodfellow Air Force Base.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Texas.

LAT...LON 3151 10065 3180 10034 3158 10009 3158 10011

3156 10011 3136 10053

TIME...MOT...LOC 0035Z 235DEG 21KT 3148 10052

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Coleman County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Taylor County in west central Texas...

Northern Runnels County in west central Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilmeth, or

near Winters, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Winters around 745 PM CDT.

Bradshaw around 800 PM CDT.

Lawn around 815 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake

Abilene, Drasco, Camp Tonkawa, Pumphrey, Goldsboro, Wilmeth, Lake

Winters Lake and Ovalo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY...

SOUTHWESTERN HALL AND SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.

