WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the Big

Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett country from Friday afternoon

through Friday evening...

.A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing

drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire

weather conditions on Friday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND

CROCKETT COUNTY...

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch which is in effect from Friday afternoon through

Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent

* FUELS...Dry

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable such that if fires

develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is therefore

discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for

critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and

possible Red Flag Warnings.

