TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

254 PM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...Fire Weather Watch for West-North Texas on Wednesday

Afternoon...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN

NORTH TEXAS...

* TIMING...Noon to 6 pm.

* WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...62 to 67 degrees

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for low relative humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels which

is in effect Wednesday afternoon.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

