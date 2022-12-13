TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

411 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT

415 AM CST...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed

to expire.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CST FOR NORTHERN

COLEMAN COUNTY...

At 412 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Hords Creek Reservoir, or near Coleman, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Coleman County, including the following locations... Echo

and Hords Creek Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

