TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 958 PM CST Mon Nov 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.