TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

607 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Archer

and southeastern Baylor Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Westover, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Megargel, Westover and Lake Kickapoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3340 9910 3357 9916 3373 9870 3340 9863

TIME...MOT...LOC 2307Z 257DEG 29KT 3351 9904

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

