TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 543 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Baylor County through 615 PM CDT... At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Seymour, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Seymour, Westover and Mabelle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3356 9943 3372 9903 3348 9895 3341 9895 3340 9936 TIME...MOT...LOC 2243Z 257DEG 24KT 3352 9930 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____