TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 955 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, northwestern Tillman, northwestern Wilbarger and east central Hardeman Counties through 1030 AM CDT... At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Tipton to 3 miles east of Fargo. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tipton, Chillicothe, Elmer, Fargo, Humphreys, Odell and Hess. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3460 9928 3420 9958 3417 9926 3450 9903 3460 9900 TIME...MOT...LOC 1455Z 055DEG 10KT 3456 9907 3430 9922 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____