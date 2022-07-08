TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

629 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Foard and

southern Hardeman Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Quanah to 12 miles

northwest of Margaret to 4 miles south of Thalia. Movement was

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Quanah, Crowell, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Thalia, Copper

Breaks State Park and Rayland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3437 9962 3408 9948 3377 9949 3407 10001

3436 9994

TIME...MOT...LOC 2328Z 211DEG 9KT 3434 9978 3417 9981 3392 9954

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather