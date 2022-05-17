TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

1137 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT

FOR JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN TILLMAN...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...

KNOX...WILBARGER...NORTHWESTERN BAYLOR AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 1137 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles northwest of Olustee to 4 miles south of Elmer

to 4 miles northeast of Vernon to 6 miles west of Grayback to 7 miles

north of Red Springs, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Altus, Vernon, Quanah, Crowell, Benjamin, Tipton, Chillicothe,

Olustee, Eldorado, Davidson, Elmer, Altus Air Force Base, Margaret,

Lockett, Vera, Fargo, Medicine Mound, Humphreys, Odell and Red

Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma...

South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Southeastern Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas...

Western Wichita County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Foard County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Knox County in northern Texas...

Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

Northern Baylor County in northern Texas...

Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 4 miles northwest of Olustee to near Fargo to 7

miles southwest of Grayback to 4 miles southwest of Red Springs,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Altus, Vernon, Frederick, Quanah, Crowell, Benjamin, Electra,

Snyder, Grandfield, Tipton, Chillicothe, Olustee, Eldorado,

Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Davidson, Manitou, Elmer, Headrick and

Hollister.

_____

